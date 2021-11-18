Spyros Panopoulos Chaos, the most powerful production car ever

What does a production car with more power on the market have to put together? Here are the keys to the Spyros Panopoulos Chaos.

In recent years, the development of electrical technology has allowed us to enjoy much more performance cars. The simplicity of the mechanics allows you to add more power. This, together with the provision of the maximum torque from standstill, makes this product an alternative that will ensure fun on all four sides in the future. The clearest example to explain their differentiation is shown by Tesla, a unique manufacturer in the automotive industry.

Due to the multiple innovations introduced over the last few years, we have a series of aspirational models that stand out, mainly, for being a benchmark in the market. Now, is there a proposal that it is light years from the rest in terms of benefits in the conventional segment capable of tightening the nuts on this technology? Very possibly you do not know it, but it is a proposal never seen before. The manufacturer in question is Spyros Panopoulos and the main model is called Chaos.

As previously mentioned, the use of conventional mechanics present in a model of these characteristics makes it possible for even the least known vehicle in the world to have a dynamic route without any competition. The Chaos model also has a series of revolutionary technologies that make it the most powerful production car of history. Its competitive advantage also stands out for the provision of a very basic production process.

For your manufacturing process, the option provision has been used based on 3D printing. This produces a reduction in the cost of production, something essential if a product of these characteristics is to be placed on the market. Now, how is it possible to achieve a product with up to 3,000 HP of power with little prior experience in the automotive market? Without a doubt, we are facing a proposal that draws attention for its qualities.

Let’s see, therefore, what are the characteristics that stand out the most of this supercar, why it is one of the most striking models for what it is capable of achieving and, of course, to what extent its success in the industry is guaranteed in the medium term. Here are some of the keys to this curious proposal.

Spyros Panopoulos Chaos, the demonstration that electric is in fashion

The basis of their differentiation, without a doubt, is directly related to their production system. Thanks to this, it is possible to enjoy a unique alternative. The heart of this vehicle is a 3.96-liter twin-turbo V10, which justifies the incredible power it develops. Still, what are some of your other premises? Production under the format of 3D printing allows you to reduce your production costs.

Thanks to the use of materials of reduced weight, it achieves a total mark of 1,485 kilograms on the scale. It has a lot of merit, since it incorporates additional solutions to be able to manage this high level of power. To understand the incredible numbers of this particular model, just analyze your power ratio versus weight. Each kilogram of car will have the personalized attention of 2.4 CV, a demonstration of what the potential of this vehicle is.

At least on a theoretical level, this model It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in just 1.55 seconds. To understand how incredible and ridiculous this figure can sound, just look at how the Tesla Roadster hopes to be able to drop a little below 1.8 seconds. Again, it seems clear to what extent this type of vehicle can continue to incorporate mechanics based on internal combustion. Now, what other qualities does this ‘beast’ offer?

A top speed above 500 km / h as a differential element

Among the benefits that should be noted, special distinction must be made to its top speed. This particular model is expected to exceed 500 km / h, a record never before seen in a production car. Most likely, manage this speed level it means having a fuel tank with great coverage and, of course, a set of tires specifically developed for this particular model.

The process of production under the guidelines of a 3D technology they are, without a doubt, one of the keys to its creation. As you might expect, the arrangement of carbon fiber, or simply magnesium, are necessary ingredients to create one of the most radical models ever created.

The first delivery is expected to take place at the end of 2022. There will be 2 versions, one with 2,000 HP of power and another with the 3,000 HP mentioned above. In total, 5.5 million euros must be paid for the first variant, while the most exclusive will be available for the incredible price of 12.4 million euros.

Related topics: Motor

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe