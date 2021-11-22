KIA is immersed in a true electric offensive. One of the new electric vehicles to be launched on the market is the KIA EV7. A midsize SUV that is called upon to play a starring role and has been photographed in broad daylight. These spy photos advance the 100% electric alternative to the KIA Sportage and even the Sorento. It will be unveiled in 2023.

A few months ago, specifically last summer, a mysterious electric SUV was spotted in broad daylight. At that time there was a lot of debate about which model was underneath the dense camouflage. Everything pointed to the fact that it was one of the new SUVs that the brand KIA has on the agenda. However, more questions remained in the pipeline than the answers obtained.

The presentation in society of the new KIA Concept EV9 at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2021 has generated a lot of attention. And, the brand itself indicates that it is the prelude to a future production model. However, the aforementioned conceptual model is about 5 meters long, which advances a large SUV. This makes it really difficult for it to reach Europe. KIA has not specified in which markets it will be available, so the door remains open.

Spy photo of the new KIA EV7 performing some road tests

Spy photos of the new KIA EV7, a new 100% electric SUV



A priori it may seem that the future production KIA EV9 is the aforementioned electric SUV photographed a few months ago in distant and exotic South Korea. However, a new sighting produced in broad daylight makes it clear that, in reality, we are facing another model. A smaller vehicle than the EV9. This fact points to a clear candidate. And it is neither more nor less than the KIA EV7.

In the family of new generation electric vehicles that KIA is conformed and whose first member is the KIA EV6, there will be room for several SUVs. The new EV7 will play the role of the EV9’s ‘little brother’ in the global range. The development process is underway and, although there are still a few years to see it in dealerships, we are sightings show that the South Korean manufacturer is working on it.

Another key that the coming-out of the EV9 Concept has left us is that it “anticipates the next model in Kia’s range of electric vehicles.” An affirmation that has two aspects. The first is that the second production model to debut is the EV9. The second is that the design language used in that conceptual model advances the EV7. In any case, and beyond which is presented before, the interesting thing is that both Electric SUV they will end up reaching dealerships.

In KIA’s new range of electric cars, the EV7 will be the ‘little brother’ of the EV9

KIA EV7, an electric SUV made in South Korea



The new EV7 is known internally with the MV code. It will be supported by the e-GMP platform of the Hyundai Group. An architecture dedicated exclusively to electric vehicles. The exterior dimensions will approach those of a KIA Sportage. However, the cabin will have its own space for the KIA Sorento. In this way, you will be able to attack both segments.

Series production of the new EV7 will take place in South Korea. More specifically in the factory that KIA has in Sohari. It will start in 2023. The company plans to transform this production center into facilities in which the electric vehicle is the main protagonist.

The debut of the new EV7 will take place sometime in 2023. But it will not be until a year later, in 2024, when its assault on dealerships materializes.