KIA has decided to update one of its most successful SUVs. The development process for the new 2023 KIA Seltos has begun. The first spy photos confirm that the project is underway. It will release important new features, especially as regards the mechanical section.

The KIA Seltos not available in Europe. However, and far from our borders, this model can boast of being a true commercial success. It is one of KIA’s best-selling SUVs in such important markets as India. And the time has come for it to be updated. The South Korean manufacturer has launched all its machinery in order to carry out the process of developing a facelift.

The Current first generation Seltos will undergo a mid-cycle upgrade that will allow you to face the rest of your commercial life that lies ahead. From South Korea we get what are the first spy photos of the new KIA Seltos 2023. The project is already underway and will soon be a reality. But, what news will the very interesting KIA SUV suffer? Let’s go into detail.

The new 2023 KIA Seltos has been hunted in broad daylight in South Korea

Spy photos of the new KIA Seltos 2023

It is enough to take a quick look at the photographs that accompany this article to realize what stage the development is in. The test specimen hunted in broad daylight wears the distinctive camouflage of KIA. A dense camouflage despite being a “facelift”. A type of tuning that is not precisely characterized by introducing radical design changes.

Current reports indicate that under the camouflage are redesigned bumpers and light clusters that, although they will maintain their shape, the interior layout will be changed to show off a new light signature. It is also foreseeable that the grill will be subject to some type of modification. In addition, KIA will use the moment to increase the level of customization by introducing new body colors and wheel designs.

At this time we do not have the opportunity to look inside, but it is not ruled out that the brand allocates a large part of its resources to make the Seltos a more connected and digital car. The 100% digital instrumentation and a touch screen of up to 10.25 inches are positioned as the most relevant novelties in terms of technological equipment.

The KIA Seltos will give up diesel and bet on electrification

The KIA Seltos will be electrified with a hybrid variant

KIA has chosen to make major adjustments to the mechanical offering of the Seltos. The diesel engines will be retired of the range in those markets where they had been available. And his place will be taken by a new hybrid variant (HEV) whose technology will be shared with the KIA Niro.

The Seltos, as we have pointed out at the beginning of the article, is not marketed in the European Union. However, and far from our borders, it is a really successful vehicle that has allowed KIA, for example, to consolidate a dominant position in the competitive Indian market. Only in India and during the turbulent year 2020, 96,932 units were registered of this SUV.

The United States is another of the markets where the Seltos obtains very acceptable sales figures. So far in the year 2021, that is, in the period between January and November, the Seltos accumulates 48,315 registered units. The launch of this mid-cycle update will allow KIA to boost its registrations in key regions.