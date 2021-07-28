The National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology of Gamaleya and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). They announced on Monday the robust results of the study on the neutralization of the activity of the sera of people vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine against new variants of SARS-CoV-2.

ABOUT THE STUDY

The company said that vaccination with Sputnik V has produced protective neutralizing titers against new variants.

Including Alpha B.1.1.7 (first identified in the UK), Beta B.1.351 (first identified in South Africa), Gamma P.1 (first identified in Brazil), Delta B.1.617.2 and B .1.617.3 (first identified in India) and Moscow endemic variants B.1.1.141 and B.1.1.317 with mutations in the receptor-binding domain (RBD).

Sputnik V How was the result arrived at?

“The methodology was based on the evaluation of the neutralizing activity of the virus (VNA) using the live virus, which provides the most reliable data and is the gold standard. The neutralizing activity of the sera induced by Sputnik V with the internationally relevant variants was compared with the neutralizer activity to the ancestral variant B.1.1.1. The sera were obtained from individuals after vaccination with two doses of Sputnik V, ”the company said.

The study methodology was described in the research article published in a leading international journal on July 12, 2021.

RUSSIA, pioneer in health

“Sputnik V pioneered the two-shot vaccine cocktail approach. Tests conducted by the Gamaleya Center have demonstrated the validity of this approach. Since the virus neutralizing activity against new strains, which are more dangerous and infectious, it is still superior to that of many others.

RDIF will continue to support further studies on the efficacy of Sputnik V against new strains. While exploring opportunities to partner with other leading vaccine producers to develop vaccine cocktails using the first injection of Sputnik V, ”said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF.

The virus neutralizing activity test is not directly related to the efficacy of a vaccine.

“The data confirm that the vaccine remains protective against newly detected variants. In particular, Sputnik V demonstrated significantly less reduction in its virus-neutralizing activity. against a number of variants compared to data from other vaccine producers. Which had previously confirmed the efficacy of their vaccines against new variants of the coronavirus, “according to the company.

New vaccines on the way?

The Gamaleya Center and RDIF are also exploring new opportunities to develop vaccine cocktails. This, along with other leading producers of COVID vaccines using the first component of Sputnik V.

“Our studies have shown robust Sputnik V results against new SARS-CoV-2 variants. We receive more evidence of the ability of the coronavirus to transform and mutate around the world. Today, Sputnik V is one of the most effective vaccines against both new coronavirus variants thanks to its unique approach of using two different adenoviral vectors as the delivery mechanism. “ Said Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.

ONE of the safest and most effective vaccines against coronavirus

Sputnik V has been recorded in 67 countries globally with a total population of more than 3.5 billion people.

According to the company, the real-world data obtained during the vaccination of the population in various countries. Including Mexico, Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, San Marino. As well as the United Arab Emirates and others, they show that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against coronavirus.

