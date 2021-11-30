EFE.- The creators of the Sputnik V vaccine can adapt it to the Omicron variant of coronavirus in 45 days, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (FIDR) announced on Monday, in charge of distributing the drug.

According to a statement from the FIDR, it is “unlikely” that a vaccine modification will be needed, since both Sputnik V and its single-dose version Sputnik Light are capable of “neutralizing” Omicron, since they have been shown to have “great efficacy against other mutations”.

However, in the event that there is a need to release a modified version of Sputnik, it could be available in 45 days.

“The new version of Sputnik against Omicron may be ready for mass production in 45 days“, Specifies the Russian sovereign fund.

Meanwhile, “hundreds of millions of booster doses of Sputnik against Omicron may hit the international markets by February 20, 2022.”

Russia has not yet detected any cases of Omicron, but has restricted flights from Hong Kong and some countries in southern Africa.

The Kremlin said on Monday that the authorities’ future steps with respect to the Omicron will depend on the conclusions that scientists draw about the threat of the new variant and its consequences.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which is pending authorization from the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency, has been registered in more than 70 countries, including several in Latin America.

