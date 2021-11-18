Black Friday is just around the corner: there is only a little more than a week left for one of the most anticipated Fridays of the year (along with the day we take the holidays). However, there are brands and firms that this year have been ahead of the date and have already discounted assets. As is the case with Tendam group, to which Springfield, Cortefiel or Pedro del Hierro belong, among others

So we wanted to select some of our favorite clothes on sale from their most iconic brands and start our Black Friday purchases now. Of course, this way we will avoid running out of size or stock:

Springfield





One of the most characteristic pieces of Springfield are its romantic shirts and blouses, so you could not miss one in our selection. It is in cream color with pleated details and front lace we love. 29.99 euros 19.99 euros.





The beige down jackets are triumphing this season and taking advantage of the Black discounts to get one is a very good idea. This one in Springfield we like because of it fur detail on the hood. 59.99 euros 41.99 euros.





And finally in Springfield we want to highlight this floral jacquard skirt, perfect to wear with socks and a shirt these holidays. 29.99 euros 19.99 euros.

Floral Jacquard mini skirt

Cortefiel





This coat has a peculiarity: collar can be put on and taken off. So we can take it as in the photo or take it off and opt for a more minimalist design. 120 euros 99.99 euros.

Detachable collar coat





For the remainder of autumn and for the whole winter: this long printed dress looks beautiful to us to combine with boots (high or cowboy) and a long coat. 79.99 euros 49.99 euros.

Printed pleated dress





This jacket with openwork and ruffles In white it seems to us the sweetest, ideal to combine with suit pants or jeans. And wear both alone and with a high neck shirt underneath. It is also available in blue. 49.99 euros 39.99 euros.

Openwork jacket with ruffles

High spirits





These jeans were a real crush last season for their zigzag closure, something completely different from what we are used to seeing. This autumn-winter they have been versioned in black and we find them a very interesting option if we like bells. 45.99 euros 36.79 euros.





If this fall-winter we were looking for a teddy jacket, This beige baseball style model really seems the most to us. 69.99 euros 55.99 euros.





And if what we are looking for is something more arranged to be able to also use for Christmas and the like, this Flower dress with a V neckline and gathers on the skirt we love it. 49.99 euros 39.99 euros.

Slowlove





This set of blazer + flowy pants It has been a crush at first sight, we cannot deny it. It can be purchased both together and separately, although we love how the set is:

Blazer + pants set





And if we want something warm so we don’t get cold this winter, this shearling lined double-sided coat in recycled fabric it can become the star of our wardrobe. 129.00 euros 103.20 euros.

Pedro del Hierro





Finally we have Pedro del Hierro, a firm from which we have selected this ecru cloth jacket. That we can use both now in winter (with sweaters and coats) or in spring with our favorite blouses or shirts underneath. 189 euros 132 euros.





This one too check poncho, a different touch, special and too warm for our most winter looks. 99.90 euros 69 euros.





And as the last garment we have these pants style wide leg that with their two front pockets they could not seem more ideal. 99.90 euros 69 euros.

