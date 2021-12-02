Spotify Wrapped 2021: find out which were your favorite songs, bands, singers and podcasts of the year

To close the year, Spotify reveals all the songs and podcasts we listened to during 2021. We tell you how to access it, in this note!

December came and, once again, Spotify presented his Wrapped, a report with data, curiosities and statistics of everything we hear throughout 2021. We will tell you what it shows and how to do it, below.

Spotify Wrapped 2021: a breakdown of everything you listened to during the year

“If 2021 were a movie, you would be the main actor” is one of the phrases presented by the music platform via streaming at the beginning Spotify Wrapped 2021, a breakdown of statistics for the last 11 months of the year. And that’s where the fun begins, because in addition to telling us what we already know (that we dedicate thousands of minutes to the fantastic podcast of Culture Geek TV), he does it in a fun way. For example, what themes would we have in a supposed movie about 2021: what would be the introduction melodies, battle against enemies or kiss under the rain.

The data display is through an interface that simulates the popular “Histories” or “Stories” of networks such as Instagram, Youtube or WhatsApp. We just have to “tap” on the screen while the singers, songs and podcasts that most interest us in the year appear, with quite interesting, colorful decorations and a background song that, generally, is among the ones we listen to the most during 2021 .

How to access Spotify Wrapped 2021 statistics on PC and smartphones

Spotify Wrapped 2021 It is done through this link, although in the next few hours it will appear on the main screen of the application in smartphones and PC so that you can do it whenever you want: you will know how many minutes you dedicated to the songs, how many times you listened to that same theme that flutters in your head until today, who are your favorite singers or bands, favorite genres, discoveries of the year and your statistics against the rest of users.

Share it with whoever you want