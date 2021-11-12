Spotify is about to get on the train of a business that, to date, was part of its repertoire, but not as one of its main businesses. As has advanced The Verge, Spotify is planning the acquisition of a company dedicated to the distribution and publication of audiobooks. This is Findaway, the new partner of the streaming audio platform. In addition to distribution services, the company would also have extensive experience in the production business joining voices with authors.

Without a doubt, for Spotify, which had been investing in the podcast business for many years, it would be an opening to a natural sector for the company. Since 2018, the technology company had invested in a large number of titles and lists. In fact, everything indicates that this year it will surpass Apple with more than 3 million titles.

It had also reached an agreement with Storytel to share publications and had even launched an Open Access platform so that authors could self-publish. In fact, it is at this last point where Findaway, which also has agreements with Audible, Apple, iBooks or Google, can get more involved through its platform for new authors through Voices.

Because Spotify does have lists of audiobooks; great titles, classics and lists. However, the company had yet to emerge and make a strategy similar to what it had been doing with the podcast. Since last year we began to see their interest in the sector with a reading of harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by the protagonists of the film through an agreement with JK Rowling’s blog. Also a reading of Frankenstein with great YouTube voices.

They were the steps in a business that already points out ways for Spotify. In Spain alone, the consumption of this type of audio product has skyrocketed by 34%; in the rest of the planet, the business has grown around 30%. It is estimated that it could reach a value of 9,300 million dollars in 2026, compared to 4,000 million in 2020, And publishers know it: Planeta, Roca or Anagrama already dedicate part of their commercial efforts to increase their volume of titles in audiobook format .

And the rest of the platforms know it. Apple already had some experience and has hundreds of titles in its catalog. Amazon, through Audible, started a strong journey with a million-dollar investment hiring great local voices and successful international titles. Storytel, considered as Netflix of books, or Podimo – which in addition to podcast, also for children, added the narrative division – showed that the business had a high vein within a few years.

In any case, with the acquisition of Findaway – an operation of which no further details are known – Spotify becomes one of the largest commercial bookstores on the net. Also in an editorial of new titles; an interesting vein when it comes to exclusive territory. Some that, according to company executives, will increase in number throughout 2022 with new distributors associations that want to upload their content to the platform.

What was once just an attempt now becomes quite a feasible way to earn money for Spotify. It is not clear yes with parallel subscription plans to your main business or independently for downloading audiobooks; the question of the monetization of the service, in any case, has not been made public.