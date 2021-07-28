Reuters.- Spotify Technology SA beat Wall Street estimates for its second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the music company by streaming posted a 20% increase in paying subscribers for its premium service, driven by demand in Europe and North America.

The upper end of the company’s current quarter forecast for revenue and premium subscribers also beat expectations.

Spotify expects revenues of between 2.31 billion and 2.510 million euros and between 170 million and 174 million premium subscribers. Analysts, on average, expected a turnover of 2,390 million euros and 170.4 million subscribers.

Covid-19 continued to weigh on its performance in various markets, but revenue from its advertising business, which was hit by the pandemic last year, grew 110% to € 275 million.

Spotify has also been investing heavily in its podcasting business to compete with Apple, and in April launched a paid subscription platform for podcasters in the United States.

The company currently has 2.9 million podcasts on its platform and share of the service in general consumer hours reached an all-time high in the quarter.

His podcasts of personalities like Joe Rogan and Bill Simmons continue to attract more users. Revenue rose to 2.33 billion euros for the quarter from 2.15 billion euros a year earlier, above the 2.29 billion euros expected by analysts, Refinitiv’s IBES data showed.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

Premium subscribers, which represent the majority of the company’s turnover, reached 165 million euros, in line with analysts’ expectations.

Total monthly active users increased 22% to 365 million.

The company reported a net loss of 20 million euros, or 19 euro cents per share, an improvement over the negative balance of 356 million euros, or 1.91 euros per share, from a year ago, and exceeding the loss of 37 cents. euros expected by analysts.

Shares of Spotify were up 3.5% in pre-market trading.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed