Spotify decided to remove “shuffle mode” after the release of the British singer Adele’s new album, which came out last Friday.

One of the biggest complaints Spotify received from its users was that, by default, the application played the albums randomly, a fact that, for those who used to listen to full discs, caused some annoyance.

Now, according to reports from the BBC, at Adele’s request this feature has been removed from the platform and now fans can listen to the records in strict order.

Through Twitter, the Pop Crave account announced the fact, after the launch of 30, Adele’s new album. This tweet was taken up by the singer and, through her account, she confirmed that this had been her only request, arguing that the order of the songs on her album was of great relevance.

This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening ??? https://t.co/XWlykhqxAy – Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

To make it even more official, a Spotify spokesperson told The Verge site that the “shuffle” button had indeed been removed. Even Adele’s tweet called attention to the fact that the streaming platform responded “anything for you.”

“As Adele mentioned, we are excited to share that we have started rolling out a new premium feature that has been requested by both users and artists so that the play button is the default on all albums,” said spokesperson to The Verge.

This does not mean that he eliminated it permanently, but that, now, listeners will have the two playback options, both random and strict order.

Since last week, Adele was gaining audiences on social networks due to the release of 30, the fourth album of her career and that immediately won over millennial fans.

And it is that, with her new collection of songs, Adele is connecting with the emotions of several of her followers who, like her, are reaching the age of 30 and have felt identified with the stories sung / told by the British.

