Spotify, the world’s most widely used music streaming platform, removed shuffling from artist albums with the release of UK singer Adele’s latest album.

The reason for the above was a request from Adele, this according to a tweet of the artist, where she specified that she made this requirement to Spotify due to the effort, love and dedication that goes into each album, but above all to the arrangement in the song list.

This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening 🍷 ♥ ️ https://t.co/XWlykhqxAy – Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

The above means that now you can only listen to the tracks in the order in which they have been arranged since their release, at least if you press the green play button that appears on the right side of the screen below the album and artist name. .

“As Adele mentioned, we are excited to share that we have started to launch a new Premium feature that has been requested for a long time by both users and artists to make play the default button on all albums,” mentioned a Spotify spokesperson.

It is important to note that freemium users only have random playback available.

This is the new function of Spotify in Mexico and Latin America

How to get back the shuffle feature on Spotify?

The random music playback within an album can only be activated once you have started playing a song, so later you will have to go to the lower playback bar and select the random playback option that appears with the crossed arrows.

Playlists within Spotify keep the shuffle button from the start, so only artist albums will be the only ones to lose this feature.

Adele became the artist with the most listened to song on the platform in a single day with “Easy on Me,” which surpassed the record held by the K-Pop group, BTS.

Although Adele justifies that the order of reproduction of the list of songs is important, Spotify has launched different listening experiences, for example, the latest Billie Eilish album also had a playlist to listen to the album as the artist had. thought, which did not maintain the order of reproduction as it was published.