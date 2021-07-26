Spotify is one of the largest music platforms in the world. With over 50,000 hours of content uploaded daily, it’s not always easy to find what you want to hear. In this regard, the company has been making some improvements. At the beginning of the year he released his new library, with filters and favorite lists. Now it is the turn of a feed that shows the new releases from the artists and shows that the user follows.

The new feature, called What’s New, is intended to be updated in real time. That is, every time the user enters Spotify, they will find an updated view of songs and podcasts. This can be a very useful tool for those who want to hear the latest from their favorite creators and artists. Also, a faster way for the aforementioned to start distributing their latest work, without delay.

“What’s New also includes filters that let you sort new music releases or new podcasts and show episodes, helping you find what you’re looking for faster. Want to add more content to your What’s New feed? Just head over to your favorite artist and display the pages and tap “Follow” to have their new releases appear in your feed. “ Spotify

How to see the new Spotify feed?

Credit: Spotify

Accessing the new Spotify feed is very easy. You just have to tap on the new bell icon that appears in the upper right corner of the screen. The user will know if they have new content to review when a blue dot is displayed on the What’s New.

However, notifications for this feature could be a trick for users to spend more time on the platform. The fact that they are now notified that there is something new, makes Spotify resemble, in a sense, the methods of social networks to retain users.

Spotify He says that your new News feed will be available worldwide. However, some users may not have this feature yet, as it will be rolled out gradually. The key not to miss this feature is to have the iOS and Android application updated to its latest version.