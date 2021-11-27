According to a leak, Spotify would be about to incorporate a feed similar to that of TikTok by incorporating videos on its platform. Read all the info Here!

Spotify seems to be another platform that will incorporate a function that TikTok made famous. This would be the feed where you can see videos one behind the other, or better known as TikToks.

The idea of ​​this new addition seems to make users discover new songs and artists. In version Beta of the application, some users were able to access this new function. If you go to the icon To find out, which did not exist but is next to the search icon, short videos of certain songs appeared. From what could be seen thanks to Chris Messina, a production designer, the videos were excerpts from official videos of the song you were listening to.

It looks like this new addition is going to work the same as TikTok: you will see a video behind the other when scrolling with the typical movement of swipe up. The name of the song, the artist and the album cover appear at the bottom as if it were the song you are listening to at the moment. And to like the song, that is, add it to your playlist I like it, you just have to press the heart icon that is where you can see the name of the song.

But Spotify does not want to talk much about this new feed. The spokesperson for Spotify He declined to give information about this new update, but said something quite interesting. “Speaking for Spotify, we are constantly doing different tests to see what can improve the user experience. Some of these tests are implemented, because they serve to improve the user experience, but others only serve as learning experiences. We have no news to share at the moment “.

For the time being, and after the spokesperson for Spotify I said this, it is not known when or if this new function will really reach the application. But in case it does, it would not be a surprise that users of Spotify spend more time in the application watching videos and discovering new artists in a much more dynamic way.

