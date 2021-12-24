Spotify HiFiThe high-quality audio version of the streaming service was scheduled to launch in 2021. At least, the Swedish company promised so earlier this year. However, with just a few days left until 2022 begins, the service has yet to be officially announced and details on the features – beyond that it will offer lossless audio – are scant, suggesting that Spotify is delaying its launchprobably until next year.

There is no clear reason for this delay, as Spotify hardly shares details or provides statements related to this feature. In fact, except for the latest leaks that showed hints of HiFi songs within the Spotify app, the only news the company shared about Spotify HiFi was at an event with Billie Eilish and her brother and producer Finneas. The number of songs without loss or the price of this version remain unknown.

As indicated The verge, the function delay could be caused by doubts of the company about its launch. A priori, Spotify HiFi was going to be an additional subscription for “premium” users, so it was expected to cost slightly more than the 9.99 euros per month that the individual plan costs. However, Apple Music with Dolby Atmos and lossless audio came without an additional price for all subscribers, and Amazon Music, which also offers the highest quality audio and which initially cost more than the monthly plan, finally decided to integrate it to all subscribers.

Apple Music could have caused Spotify to miss a business opportunity

Amazon, and especially Apple Music, have made Spotify have no business opportunity offering audio without loss of quality, given that very few users would pay for something that they can have for free on similar platforms. Therefore, What’s the point of launching Spotify HiFi if it doesn’t offer any benefits?. Or at least, Why rush to launch it? Keep in mind that the streaming platform has announced features that grant incentives, such as paid subscriptions to Podcast. All this, in addition, while offering functions that its competition cannot match, such as custom music recommendation algorithms or the well-known Spotify Wrapped.

It is likely that Spotify HiFi end up releasing sometime next year. According to the company, users will be able to listen to high-quality music with compatible devices and speakers through Spotify Connect.