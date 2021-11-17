Spotify crashes globally

Were you listening to music in Spotify and suddenly your song paused? Do not go to restart your internet or anything like that, since this popular platform streaming music is experiencing various connection problems. The good news is that its developers are already working on it.

According to the portal DownDetector, Spotify began to present problems in the morning of this Tuesday Nov. 16. Specifically, they began to be produced from the 10AM downtown time Mexico, and so far there are still users who still cannot access their favorite playlists.

As I said before, their authors are aware of these problems and are already working on a solution.

We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! We’ll keep you posted. – Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) November 16, 2021

Sure it is a matter of time before everything returns to normal, but for now you may want to go to other platforms to listen to your music.

Editor’s note: The truth is that I do not remember when was the last time that Spotify suffered from a crash, but I think it is one of those services that rarely fails. It is strange that it happened right now, but at least it seems that things are already returning to normal.

Via: Chicago Suntimes