Upgrade: Spotify is back to normal all over the world. Although the company has not provided details of the cause of the service interruption.

However, the root of the problem has been Google Cloud Networking Services, which is used by platforms such as Discord and Snapchat, which have also presented problems.

Original post:

The streaming music and podcasts service Spotify is down. The company has confirmed the problem through your account Twitter.

The application for Windows and Mac computers, as well as the client for iOS and Android mobile devices have problems.

In addition, the company’s website advertises a Error 404. This type of error is displayed when the browser cannot find the landing page.

We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! We’ll keep you posted. – Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) November 16, 2021

At the moment, the company has not provided details of what happened, but has said that they are reviewing the origin of the problem.

Spotify is currently the most popular music streaming service in the world. It has 365 million active users and 165 million subscribers.

Update (11/16 – 7:35 p.m.): The article has been updated due to the restoration of the service.

Update (11/16 – 7:43 p.m.): the article has been updated with the reasons for the failure of the service.