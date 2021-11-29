Spotify: Amazing Features, But Little Known

Spotify It is the most popular and used music platform in the world, however, it has some little-known functions that could improve your experience when listening to audio content.

Shared sessions on Spotify

One of the main approaches to Spotify Since its inception, it has been to share a taste for music among users. A few months ago the company launched the shared sessions, so it is possible that you can share control of the playback with other users so that each one adds songs, or, pause or forward the tracks.

Before continuing I must anticipate that this function is exclusive to premium users. So, if you pay a subscription on Spotify, all you have to do is play a track, album or playlist and select the “device” icon, which is located at the bottom left of the screen.

Select the option “Start session” and let the person with whom you want to share the session scan your code, after that choose the device from where the music will be played and voila, both will have control of the playback.

Upload your music to Spotify

Another little disclaimer, this option is only possible from the desktop version.

Open the Spotify Desktop application for Windows or Mac. Select the arrow next to your username at the top of the application to go to “Preferences.”

Look for the option “Local files” and activate the folder where you want the music to be shown. If the folder does not appear, it can be added from the “Add a source” option.

Once this is done you will be able to see the songs in these folders in the Spotify Desktop application. The songs will appear in the “Local Files” tab, which is located on the left side menu.

If you want to listen to these songs on your mobile device, you must do the following:

Add the songs from “Local Files” that you want to have synced on your mobile device to a new playlist. Once you have completed this process, you need to download the songs from this playlist to be able to listen to it at all times, again, you must be a Premium user.

Sleep with music

This option is simple but very useful, especially for those who usually go to sleep listening to music, podcasts or an ASMR program.

Once you have started playing some content, you must press the 3 dots in the upper right part of the screen to find the “Timer” option.

Now you just have to select the time you want Spotify to remain active, after this time the content playback will stop.

Log out of all your devices

If you ever leave your Spotify session started on a commonly used device that several people have access to, it is best to close Spotify session remotely, otherwise you could experience problems playing content within the platform, or , they might listen to music you don’t like and modify Spotify’s recommendation algorithm.

To close your session on all devices, you just have to enter your account from the website from Spotify, go to general and then select the option “Close session everywhere”.

Block an artist

If there is an artist that you do not like at all, and you do not want Spotify to recommend it for any reason, you can block it.

Within the application you must search for the artist you want to block and then select the 3 vertical points that appear in the upper right part of the screen.

There you will see an option that says “Do not play”, or, “Do not listen to this artist”, depending on what operating system you use. Press on this option and the artist will be blocked and you will not listen to his music again on any radio or playlist.

Retrieve a Playlist

If at any time you delete a playlist by accident or you regret having done so, you have the option of recovering it, although this process is only possible from the web from Spotify.

On the left side of the screen an option appears that says “Recover Playlist”, and there will appear all the playlists that you recently deleted. A parish announcement… you can only recover playlists that you have deleted in the last 90 days.

Download your Spotify information

Like Google, Facebook, Apple, and other companies, Spotify has information about you that you can download whenever you want.

To download all your information from the platform only you must go to the web from Spotify to the privacy section, then choose “Start the data collection process” and be patient, as the company may take up to 30 days to send all your data to the registered email.