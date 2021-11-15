Sportsmate 5 is an exoskeleton designed to improve sports performance and recover from injuries. Here are its main qualities.

Robotics has experienced strong growth in recent years. The improvement of this type of technology has meant that, for some time, we have been able to access solutions with applications that are much more practical and oriented to the day-to-day. In addition to the alternatives aimed at improving our quality of life In areas like cleaning or the kitchen, a new range of products called exoskeletons is appearing.

This curious line of business present in experimental technology allows access to a new way of understanding people’s mobility. In addition, it offers multiple potential applications, such as the recovery of injuries or, simply, improving athletic performance. It is, therefore, an innovation that, as new features are included at a practical level, new quotas will be reached in terms of its development.

The practice of sport through the use of this type of system shows the extent to which we are faced with a solution with great potential. At the moment, advances have been made based on artificial intelligence. Thanks to this component with the capacity for continuous improvement, this technology it will adapt better to each particular situation. This has been made clear thanks to the development of the Sportsmate 5, a model that offers differential performance in relation to the competition.

Enhanced Robotics, the company that created this robotic device, recently released this version. Thanks to it, it has been possible to incorporate a whole battery of proposals that only emphasize the bright future that this type of technology has. It has also been achieved incorporate major novelties when it comes to the use of materials. Thanks to this, you enjoy a much more accomplished product in terms of performance.

Let us see, therefore, what are the keys to this technology in terms of its practical development, why we are faced with an innovation that stands out for being differential at the performance level and, of course, what viability this industry can offer over the next few years.

An exoskeleton intended primarily for sports performance

The term exoskeleton, traditionally, has been linked to the industrial field. At the end of the day, it is a technology that is designed to extend beyond the strict terms, a person’s abilities to develop a certain function. Applying this same concept to the one conceived for sport, a proposal that stands out for extracting the maximum from a person is obtained. In this sense, here are some of the keys about the Sportsmate 5.

As can be read in the specialized portal New Atlas, this proposal stands out, mainly, for having 2 types of functions. On the one hand, it has an assistance system. Adapting to the step of the person, contributes to the movement of parts with a pushing force of up to 18 Nm. In this way, an improvement in the performance of a person who is practicing sports is achieved. Taking into account its basic characteristics, it is a proposal that would help improve the physical capacity of a person who has suffered an injury.

The other planned training system is Endurance. This function allows the user who equips it to cover a greater number of kilometers. This is so due to the continuous push that takes place. Through the adoption of this robotic support unit, the physical wear on the person’s legs is much less. It is, therefore, a solution designed to improve performance.

Proposals that will increase competition in the coming years

We are facing a robotic unit that has a body based on carbon fiber and aerospace aluminum. Thanks to this, it is possible to wear an exoskeleton that does not bother, since it adds very little weight to the whole. In the end, a weight of 2.5 kilograms taking into account all that it contributes, it is nothing. Even so, what other curiosities does this technology offer? Other additional options are those included in the model developed in question.

Among the virtues it possesses, it is worth highlighting the presence of a high-performance loading equipment. Thanks to this, it is possible to make the most of your autonomy in a total of 3 hours. The battery, in this sense, offers a total capacity of up to 3,000 mAh / 22.2V.

And you, would you use this curious robotic solution to recover from injury or to improve performance sports? Without a doubt, times are coming when exoskeletons will be the order of the day. There is no lack of reasons to think about it, there is no doubt about that. Yes, if you are interested in this proposal, it is expected to be produced at a cost of $ 1,917 per unit. As you can see, we are not facing a bargain.

