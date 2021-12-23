Sporting Cristal signed the Colombian player John Jairo Mosquera with a view to the next season 2022, in which he will play the Copa Libertadores and League 1.

Rodrigo Osorio, representative of John Jairo Mosquera, confirmed to Infobae that the Colombian attacker will be Sporting Cristal’s new forward.

“Yes, it is closed,” replied the agent of the Colombian footballer. John Jairo Mosquera, on the consultation of the closing of the agreement with the Peruvian club Sporting Cristal.

John Jairo Mosquera He is a 33-year-old player who has played the last 3 years in the Bolivian league, in clubs such as Royal Pari, Always Ready and Guabirá.

It was precisely a request from coach Roberto Mosquera to reinforce Sporting Cristal’s attack. The celestial strategist directed it at Royal Pari in Bolivia between 2018-2019. and now he is adding him back to his squad at the celestial club.

John Jairo Mosquera debuted in Millonarios de Colombia at age 14. The Colombian attacker has a long history outside his country: SonderjyskE (Denmark), Wacker Burghausen, Werder Bremen, Union Berlin and Energie Cottbus in Germany. In addition, he went through Changchun Yatai from China, Gil Vicente from Portugal, La Serena from Chile and NorthEast United in India.