John Jairo Mosquera, Sporting Cristal’s new reinforcement for the 2022 season.

In the midst of the controversy over the Emanuel Herrera case, Sporting Cristal announced the incorporation of John Jairo Mosquera, Colombian striker who comes from Guabirá from Bolivia. The 33-year-old ‘coffee grower’ was already led by Roberto Mosquera in ‘altiplanic’ football.

Thus, through its social networks, Sporting Cristal welcomed John Jairo Mosquera. “Give everything to the ‘celeste'”, launched the club on its second reinforcement for the 2022 season, which will play League 1 and the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

This news did not go down well with Sporting Cristal fans, as they expected the return of Emanuel Herrera, former scorer of the institution between 2018 and 2020. Also due to the bitter taste that Marcos Riquelme’s performance left them in 2021: he had come from being a figure in Bolivia, but could not in Peru.

“We are waiting for you soon to start a new story with the ‘celeste'”, added the ‘rimenses’ in a video for all their followers. The forward comes from scoring 12 goals (local tournament and Libertadores) and would set foot on Peruvian soil in the first days of January.

Beyond the discomfort, John Jairo Mosquera will have the obligation to become the scorer that Sporting Cristal needs for next year. Especially at the international level, where they have been suffering from the lack of a goal despite their good collective game.

Unlike Marcos Riquelme, John Jairo Mosquera has a great CV. The Colombian is known for making his debut at age 14 with Millonarios. After that, he went through teams such as Werder Bremen from Germany, Changchun Yatai from China, Gil Vicente from Portugal, among others.