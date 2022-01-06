

Jan 06, 2022 at 00:34 CET



Barça’s victory in Linares is the main news on the cover of this Thursday, January 6. “This cup is well worth a comeback” is the headline on the Barça victory. Goals from Dembélé and Jutglà in the second half turned that of Linares in the first. Despite the victory, Barça left Linares with the injuries of Frenkie and Araujo.

Madrid’s victory in the last minutes against Alcoyano, Coutinho’s imminent departure for Aston Villa and Allegri’s statements, stating that Morata will not leave Juventus, are the other outstanding news. Djokovic’s situation in Australia completes today’s cover.