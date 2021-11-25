

Nov 25, 2021 at 00:11 CET



“Barça is already negotiating for Arthur Cabral” is the most important headline on the front page of the SPORT newspaper this Thursday, November 25. Basel forward who has scored 13 goals this season It is the objective of Barça to reinforce the lead in the winter market. Barça is looking for the formula to be able to sign him in a transfer that can reach 20 million.

Ansu Fati will press to get to the crucial game that Barça will play in Munich in search of qualification for the round of 16. On the cover they also highlight the victory of Madrid, the KO of Athletic and the comeback of Manchester City against PSG.