

01/05/2022



The Barça – Linares preview is the star of the SPORT cover this Wednesday, January 5. The return of the current champion to the competition, is titled as “Copa de Reyes”, with the possible appearance of Dani Alves in the match, which would be his ‘redebut’ with the Barça shirt.

“Haaland prefers Barça” is the other main headline on the cover. The Norwegian would welcome the arrival at the Camp Nou and Laporta warns that there would already be an agreement. The situation of Dembélé, the positive of the president in covid-19, the previous Madrid and the long-suffering victory of Spanish are the other news on the front page today.