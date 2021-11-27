

11/27/2021 On at 00:32 CET



“Offensive by Ferran torres“is the most important headline on the front page of the SPORT newspaper this Saturday, November 27. Mateu Alemay negotiated with City the signing of the forward, who wants to return to the League. The objective is that he can come this same month of January, but the agreement between clubs would be missing.

The date of the referendum for the Espai Barça is the other prominent headline of the day. Laporta has chosen the Decembre 19th with the great novelty of the telematic vote to enhance participation. What’s more, Xavi he asks his forwards for more daring, because he believes that the lack of goal is solved with impudence in attack.

The victory of Barça basketball, the suffered victory of Spain in the Davis and the renewal of the Catalunya GP in F1 and motorcycles, also stand out on the cover.