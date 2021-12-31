Turbulent season

Amid the wave of infections, many teams have tightened their social distancing rules, returning to virtual meetings in an attempt to keep players healthy.

“I feel like the teams that can handle the COVID-19 situation will be the ones that can get in and out of the playoffs, to be honest,” said NFL Colts defensive player DeForest Buckner.

The NBA is still far from the decisive phase, but the uncertainty posed by the current health scenario also undermines the quality of the spectacle.

“It is literally a game of chance every time you take a test to find out who is negative and who is positive“said Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

“You just have to see who is available,” to know what the present is facing a team, he stressed.

Coronavirus cases have caused training to be canceled and about a dozen games were postponed in the NBA. Not so alarming numbers, however it has been a major headache this period with teams that have had to cope without head coaches, sidelined by the virus and, in some cases, completed lineups with figures from the development league.

“Of course there is a certain amount of injustice,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “But the other advantage is that we have an 82 game season and long playoffs and my feeling is that things will work out at the end of the season.“, he said.