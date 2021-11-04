Spoiler Alert: New Resident Evil Trailer Reveals This About The Plot

We are only 20 days away Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City return to the big screen with what appears to be a delivery that will respect the mythos and game characters icon of the survival horror.

To further prepare the ground, Sony Pictures revealed a new advance showing previously unseen sequences and throwing some key points about the plot.

If you want to stay away from any details that could be considered spoiler, then stay away from that text. Otherwise, go ahead.

Lisa trevor

Apparently, Lisa Trevor, a character introduced in the remake Of the first resident Evil released in 2002, it will not be limited to appearances related to that game, as we see it in the orphanage of the rehash of Resident Evil 2, which serves as an indicator that the plots of both remakes were the object of a kind of integration.

Claire redfield

We met Claire at Resident Evil 2 as a girl looking for her brother Chris and who has no idea of ​​the zombie apocalypse that detonated in Raccoon City. But in this new trailer it is clear that Claire knows perfectly about Umbrella’s actions and is determined to unravel and expose the secrets of the company.

“The corporation Umbrella has been experimenting with this town since we were kids. People are getting sick. We need to stop Umbrella “, says, apparently (remember that everything could be an editing trick) to the protagonists of the first game, which strengthens the suspicion that the stories of the two remakes will be combined in this movie.

William Birkin?

The main villain of Resident Evil 2 it could be part of the argument. When paying attention to the quickest montages of the advance we can see an individual dressed in white who the virus was injected and what begins grotesquely mutate, just like Birkin in the game.

Then we see him holding Chris by the neck and at the end of the trailer there is a quick look at a beast that could be Birkin in one of his final forms.

See the Advance and corroborate these points:

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City premieres the November 24, 2021.