Just a few days ago Splitgate: Arena Warfare premiered its beta on consoles and PC to show users what kind of experience multiplayer proposes and what can you expect from this title. However, the 1047 Games video game has run into an unexpected problem that has forced it to act quickly. And it is that now we have known that Splitgate suspends its beta after being surpassed by the number of players who has accumulated this trial version. This has been explained by the official account of the game on Twitter, where he has offered his apologies to the users and also a compensation.

We have decided to take the beta offline for tonight. It’s been a rough day trying to handle this scale and it’s not fair to you. Everyone who played the beta so far will get 5 drops as a token of our appreciation. Stay tuned for more updates and optimizations in the morning July 22, 2021

“We have decided to disconnect the beta version for tonight. It was a hard day trying to handle this scale And it’s not fair to you All those who have played the beta so far will get five drops as a sample of our gratitude. Stay tuned for more updates and optimizations in the morning, ”read the team’s original post-Splitgate: Arena Warfare message. And it is that the information indicates that the video game registered more than 65,000 simultaneous players yesterday, a figure well above that predicted by 1047 Games.

“We try to respond to as many of you as possible, but your answers keep coming faster than we can answer. Here’s the bottom line: We see the overwhelming support and the legitimate complaints. Know that your goodwill and trust in us are well placed. Good evening everyone! ”, The message from those in charge of Splitgate ended last night. Now there is only wait for more news on when the beta of the video game will be active again and what its final release date will be.