Developer 1047 Games has revealed that the number of players in Splitgate in PlayStation has risen after the release of Halo Infinite in November, which could show that both games can help each other, rather than compete for attention. The popular FPS, Splitgate, has been described as “Halo combined with Portal”.

Splitgate It was surprisingly successful in 2021, rising in popularity following the game’s launch on consoles in early summer. Statistics previously revealed by 1047 Games proved that fact, with over 7 billion portals generated, 108 billion shots fired, and 163 billion meters traveled through portals since the game’s launch. Following the release of the game on consoles, 1047 Games achieved a $ 100 million investment and Splitgate was valued at $ 1.5 billion. While this delayed the game’s departure from beta, it has raised the bar for what 1047 Games has in store. With 15 million downloads in 2021 alone, Splitgate had a good year and may have an even better one in 2022.

Now, the release of Halo Infinite in November didn’t stop Splitgate’s growing popularity. On the contrary, the number of players of Splitgate on PlayStation it increased. Ian Proulx, CEO of 1047, revealed that he “never cared” that rival games like Halo would “steal players from Splitgate and trample on it”, and instead believed that both games could help each other in the long run, especially in the face of to the “noise” of the ever-expanding battle royale market. To back up his theory, Proulx claimed that the number of Splitgate players on PlayStation consoles has increased since Infinite’s multiplayer launch in November, though he didn’t say by how much. Proulx noted that it was about getting new players to know the arena shooter genre as a whole.

Despite being a fairly new release, Splitgate It has been compared to the veteran Halo franchise in terms of quality and gameplay. Although it has many similarities, it seems that Ian Proulx’s vision is to help the game find its unique place in the genre. Having settled for an indie game, Proulx has his sights set on making Splitgate a AAA title. This process has already begun, with the launch of the first season of Splitgate in August last year. Season 0 added a new Battle Pass system, improved the game’s Pollution mode, and introduced a number of quality of life features.

It is certainly impressive that Splitgate did not suffer from the November release of Halo Infinite, considering the commercial and critical acclaim for the Halo from 343 and Microsoft. Perhaps Proulx’s theory is correct, and both games can help each other, garnering more attention for the arena shooter genre as a whole, rather than drawing players to one side or the other. The number of players could increase even more in the future, as 1047 Games has previously announced that Splitgate will have Forge before Halo Infinite.