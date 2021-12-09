Splinter Cell will return with an open world game, according to a well-known insider

A report provides new details on the supposed new game from Splinter Cell, Ubisoft’s stealth action saga.

The new game of Splinter cell, the action and stealth saga of Ubisoft, is in an early stage of development and will be set in an open world, according to a recent report.

Splinter Cell would return with an open world game

Has been Tom henderson, a well-known insider who detailed the new Battlefield 2042, who reported that the next Splinter cell, not yet officially announced, is in the early stages of development and “It is currently posed as a … you guessed it … a kind of open world.” In previous statements, the insider suggested an announcement in 2022.

The game could present us with an open world model similar to that of Assassin’s creed, with freedom of movement and stealth at the core of every confrontation with enemy camps. Other open world games we saw in recent years were Hitman and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, although at the moment we do not know exactly what it would look for Ubisoft with SC.

According to the report, the new SC would develop out of Montreal, although SC Blacklist (the last game in the series) was developed mainly in Ubisoft Toronto. The idea of Ubisoft would be to bring back the franchise after the community’s rejection of the spin-offs of SC for mobile and RV. Precisely, in 2022 it will be 20 years since the launch of the first installment of Splinter cell, so it might be the ideal time to see the night vision goggles lighting up on the screen again.

Meanwhile, we remind you that Symbiosis Games, a small independent studio founded by Jordan crawford and Fred toms, presented “Specter”, A multiplayer video game entirely inspired by the dynamic of“ Spies vs Mercenaries ”from the classic multiplayer of Splinter Cell.

