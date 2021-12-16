Much has been said in recent years about the Absolute absence of the Splinter Cell saga in the video game landscape. Ubisoft It seemed to have abandoned what is one of the most iconic stealth sagas in history, until a few days ago it re-registered its intellectual property, and it seems that this time there was a compelling reason behind it.

Today Ubisoft has Splinter Cell remake officially announced, the first title of the saga, from the hand of Ubisoft Toronto, who were in charge of Splinter Cell: Blacklist, the last title of the saga that was released no less than 8 years ago. The company has accompanied the announcement of a video celebrating the history of the title, which you can see below.

In addition to this, from Ubisoft Toronto they have wanted to assure fans of the saga that this remake will stay true to the roots of the saga, or in other words, it will be a linear title with a clear focus on stealth and infiltration. We don’t have to worry about the inclusion of open worlds or a sudden transformation of the title into a game-as-a-service riddled with microtransactions.

Splinter Cell remake officially announced, using Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora engine

Finally, we also know the engine that this remake will use. This is the Snowdrop engine, developed by Massive Entertainment and used in other company titles, such as The Division 2 and the future title Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.