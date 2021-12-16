Splinter Cell Remake Confirmed By Ubisoft

After rumors, the adventure of Sam Fisher returns from the hand of Ubisoft Toronto that will create from scratch a remake of the original Splinter Cell.

The remake of Splinter cell It will be developed with the Snowdrop graphics engine, the same one that is being used for the next Avatar and Star Wars games by Ubisoft.

In a development video, the team in charge is tasked with creating various aspects of the new from scratch. Splinter cell changing not only its visual section; but also some mechanics to adapt them to modern times.

Despite the changes, the idea is to keep the original game base of completing missions undetected, using a variety of gadgets. So the game will not become an open world; nor anything that changes that original imprint.

What other game do you think could return in this new generation?

