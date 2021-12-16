After the registration of the trademark, the announcement of its development arrives.

It was during yesterday that we talked about the rumors around a new Splinter Cell, the beloved saga that stars Sam Fisher and has been missing from the map for several years along with others like Prince of Persia and Rayman. Under this premise, rumors spoke of the development of a new project in the saga, which would take the form of a remake.

Said and done, not a full day has passed that we already have the official announcement by Ubisoft, which has been done without prior notice or anything. In this way, it was today, December 15, that the official Ubisoft account has announced the development of a remake of the first Splinter Cell, which would be being developed by the Toronto division of the French company. You can see the tweet in question below:

Third Echelon stand by …. A Splinter Cell remake is underway at @UbisoftToronto. Learn more about the project and how you could join the team:https://t.co/XOeGAfS7ac pic.twitter.com/9gqZEJ9OyJ – Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) December 15, 2021

It should be noted that, from what was said in the tweet, it seems obvious that the title is in a very early stage of development, being so that a link has even been left for those who are interested in joining the development team, which is a clear indication that, as with the recently announced Star Wars Eclipse, the title must have between three to five years of development left.

Having said all this, it should be noted that the title that we will receive from Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell will be the one released for sale in 2002, starring Sam Fisher, a highly trained agent of a fictional black ops subdivision within the NSA, nicknamed Third Echelon, so that the remake would recreate the events seen in this first Splinter Cell.

On the other hand, it should be noted that This is the first announcement related to the resurgence of one of the Ubisoft sagas, which is quite curious, since, considering that The Game Awards was last week, many would have expected an announcement of this kind at the aforementioned event.

However, it must be said that It was not the only announcement that Ubisoft has made after the awards gala, since recently we have been able to see how Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion announcement is barely a few days old. In this way, it is clear that Ubsioft could give more surprises without the need for any type of event support it.

