Sam Fisher has been missing from the map for years.

Today many of you will know that Ubisoft is the company behind great sagas like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow Six, Mario + Rabbids, among many others. However, not long ago, the French company She was also known for sagas like Prince of Persia, Rayman, and Splinter Cell.These, among others, are currently forgotten and abandoned by their creators.

It is because of that few expect to see something of these sagasAs it is assumed that you are more likely to see a new Skull & Bones trailer than any of these names. Nevertheless, one of these licenses mentioned may be about to rise from the dead, since apparently Ubisoft reportedly registered the Splinter Cell trademark recently.

The return of Splinter Cell gains strength after the registration of the brand

It has to be said that This is Ubisoft’s first hint about Splinter Cell, since in the past we have only had insiders who have talked about the release of a new title, although time has made all the arguments of these and their reliability fall to the ground. Nevertheless, in this case it is something official, since it has been the French company that has made this move.

Regarding rumors and leaks, it must be said that It is not the first time we have heard something in relation to Splinter Cell, since the development of a new title has been rumored for months, adding to this what could be the possibility of offering a Splinter Cell with open world and that it is a reboot of the saga, this last data being contributed in his day by Jeff Grubb.

Of course, it must be borne in mind that all rumors suggest that the title is in a very early stage of its development, so we will still have to wait many years to see this supposed Splinter Cell title materialize.

Also, it should be noted that this is a saga in which we take control of Sam Fisher in a stealth title that has been closely linked to Konami’s Metal Gear Solid. Finally, in case this title is finally developed, We could end up seeing it on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and possibly a Nintendo Switch successor if power and technology allow it.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe