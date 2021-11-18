Splinter Cell Chaos Theory is free on PC

Currently Ubisoft is celebrating its 35th anniversary, which is why they decided to give Assassin’s Creed Chronicles In the past week. Well now they are also giving away another game from 2005, Splinter Cell Chaos Theory, which you can download for free at Ubisoft Store or find a very good discount in Steam.

The only thing you need to acquire this game without paying a single penny is to have an account of Ubisoft, Putting down the launcher for PC, find the game and add it to your library. You don’t even need to add a payment method or anything like that. If you feel guilty about getting it for free, then don’t worry too much because in Steam has a 75% discount.

Despite having debuted 16 years ago, Splinter Cell Chaos Theory It is considered one of the best installments of the franchise, although obviously, it is advisable to play these titles as they came out.

Editor’s note: You will remember that a few weeks ago the rumor also began to circulate that Ubisoft was already working on a new Splinter Cell, but so far the French publisher has not commented anything about it. However, the community has been asking for a new installment for years and perhaps they are finally listening to you.

Via: Kotaku