Spirometry: what it is and how is it performed

Respiratory diseases can greatly affect the lungs and their function. Fortunately, there are tests such as spirometry, which measure air flow and allow detecting alterations.

Last update: November 26, 2021

The medical staff has many different tests that allow to know the general condition of the lungs and other organs. One of the studies available to measure lung function is spirometry.

Spirometry is a quick, safe, painless test and non-invasive that is used to determine how the lungs are working. The study will report the amount of air that the lungs move and its speed.

All the values ​​studied in spirometry are altered in a large number of respiratory diseases. In this way, the test is useful in diagnosing asthma, for example. In fact, studies establish that it is of special interest in the detection of obstructive respiratory diseases (COPD).

What is spirometry?

Spirometry is a test that uses a special instrument called spirometer. The spirometer consists of a mouthpiece connected to a special device, the one that will be in charge of measuring the air flow. During the test, your doctor will ask you to breathe normally, although deep breaths may be necessary at times.

Spirometry is capable of measuring a large number of variables related to air flow in the lungs. However, the parameters that are most valuable when detecting diseases, according to an article in the journal “Pulmonology and chest surgery”, are the following:

Forced vital capacity (FVC) : is the total amount of air exhaled after a deep inspiration.

: is the total amount of air exhaled after a deep inspiration. Forced expiratory volume in the first second (FEV1) : is the total amount of air that is exhaled in the first second after a deep inhalation. The normal value of this parameter is greater than 80%.

: is the total amount of air that is exhaled in the first second after a deep inhalation. The normal value of this parameter is greater than 80%. FEV1 / FVC ratio: it is the fraction of air that the person exhales in one second with respect to his forced vital capacity.

Fortunately, spirometry is a quick test that anyone over the age of 5 can perform. It does not carry great risks and has very few contraindications.

When there is suspicion of asthma or it is desired to corroborate the evolution of the disease in a patient, spirometry provides valuable data.

What is it for?

One of the main uses of spirometry is the detection of respiratory diseases, especially those that occur with obstruction. This test is especially useful in diagnosing asthma and determining its severity.

In addition, it also allows the following conditions to be detected:

Pulmonary interstitial fibrosis and other restrictive pathologies.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Cystic fibrosis.

The study also determines the cause of abnormal symptoms, such as shortness of breath, coughing, and wheezing. It is especially useful for measure the effectiveness and response to treatment. Lastly, it may be indicated to assess lung function before surgery.

Preparation for the test

Being a non-invasive test, no prior rigorous preparation is necessary. People can follow these recommendations:

Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing on the day of the exam.

Avoid smoking or exposure to cigarette smoke for at least 1 hour before.

Do not drink alcoholic beverages for at least 4 hours prior to spirometry.

Avoid heavy meals and vigorous physical activity on the day of the exam.

Flu fluids, caffeine, and carbonated beverages should also be avoided.

Bronchodilator drugs, such as salbutamol and other inhalers, can interfere with test results. People should ask if it is necessary to suspend its use before performing spirometry.

Procedure

At the beginning you should be comfortable, avoiding wearing tight clothing or clothing that compresses the chest. Your doctor or nurse will tell you to sit down and will proceed to place a clamp that compresses both nostrils. The clamp is placed in order to prevent air from escaping in this way.

The doctor will then ask you to take a deep breath and hold your breath for a few seconds. Next, you will need to place your lips on the mouthpiece of the spirometer, trying to seal them. Once I have the mouthpiece on my lips, you should breathe out as hard and fast as you can, until you run out of air in your lungs.

The procedure must be repeated at least 3 times to obtain accurate results. The attempt with the highest values ​​will be the one used as the final result. Generally speaking, the test lasts between 15 and 30 minutes, depending on the number of times it is repeated.

When there are obvious manifestations of respiratory disease, the doctor may administer bronchodilators and repeat the test. The goal is to observe the effect of these drugs on lung function and see if it improves.

The test does not take long. It will depend on the number of times the exhalation has to be repeated.

What do the results of a spirometry mean?

Spirometry results should be evaluated by a pulmonologist. The figures considered normal will depend on the age, sex, race and weight of the people. Generally speaking, normal results are those that are above 80% in all variables.

The FVC will be decreased in those obstructive processes such as chronic bronchitis or pulmonary emphysema. For its part, FEV1 will allow determining the seriousness of the situation, since the lower the value, the greater the inferred obstruction.

A safe, fast and reliable test

Spirometry is a simple study that allows you to measure lung function quickly. It is usually done in the doctor’s office and lasts no more than 30 minutes in most cases.

Test results detect a large number of respiratory conditions, as well as their severity. The procedure carries few risks, although it has some contraindications, so any doubts should be clarified with the attending physician.

