Rosalía is on everyone’s lips not only every time she releases a new single, but also for his craziest looks , her impossible manicures and for each of the stories that hangs on your Instagram account.

For a few months, his image is also linked to sport. It makes us dance at home (there is even a fitness modality that uses its music to make us sweat and is called OleFit or Flamenco Fitness ), and is a Nike ambassador . And now he has given us details of his routine to keep fit.

On a stationary bike and with a very sporty look, the Catalan taught in her Instagram stories how he trains in the garden of his house in the United States. With it, you could not only pedal in its most traditional version, but also do an intense spinning class to the rhythm of the music.





With an indoor cycle bike like the one shows Rosalía we can do intense cardio exercises like spinning, and from home.

The benefits of spinning (which Rosalía also enjoys)

According to our Vitónica experts, spinning is “constant physical work that strengthens the cardiovascular system while strengthening bone tissue and muscles” . Being a practice without impact it is ideal for people with joint ailments.

Among its benefits spinning strengthens the lower body muscles, especially legs and buttocks, but done correctly also get to work the core and arms, especially if the posture is maintained well and changes of intensity and exercises are made.

If you want to start at home, Vitónica explains that in an indoor bike both the saddle and the handle must be adjustable in all directions and that, although you do not need special clothes or shoes for your practice, it is important that we look for something comfortable, such as Mango’s new sports line , although the experience will be more top with some tights with reinforcement in the buttocks to avoid that we hurt ourselves with the saddle.

During the quarantine, indoor bikes have been an excellent substitute for those who performed cardio exercises abroad, but it can become an excellent ally for keep fit like Rosalía.