According to the World Health Organization (WHO), spina bifida is a congenital malformation (commonly called a congenital defect) in which the spine does not develop normally in the first weeks of pregnancy. It causes permanent damage to the spinal cord and nervous system and can lead to paralysis of the lower limbs or functional problems of the bowel and bladder.

Most children with spina bifida also develop hydrocephalus, a disorder that causes the accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the head and, with it, increased pressure and an expansion of the skull to a larger than normal size. It can also lead to seizures, tubular vision, mental disability, or death.

In Mexico there is a prevalence of 4.9 per 10,000 neural tube defects, 75% of the cases correspond to spina bifida. There are different types of this disease, the most common are: Hidden Spina Bifida, Lipomeningocele, Meningocele and Myelomeningocele. To prevent spina bifida, it is recommended that every woman of reproductive age who may become pregnant should consume folic acid daily. Apart from that, every family with one or more affected members should plan and receive genetic counseling, even when they have completed the desired number of children, since each of the members of these families in turn has the same or greater risk of having affected children.

Rehabilitation treatment for children with spina bifida should start from birth, with postural changes, alignment of body segments, early stimulation. In the same way, parents must be informed of the neurological sequelae and the degree of disability that the person is presenting.

DZ