EFE.- Spiderman’s latest cinematic adventure, Spiderman: No way home has emerged as the undisputed queen of Christmas and has raised more than $ 1 billion worldwide to date, according to the data of the portal specialized in the cinema box office Box Office Mojo.

The third installment of the saga in its last stage started in 2017 by Jon Watts as director and Tom Holland in the skin of the arachnid superhero has collected in the United States and Canada to dateSince its premiere on December 16, 467.3 million dollars, of which 81.5 million have been only in the three days of the Christmas weekend.

The film is on its way to breaking all records.

Thus, it has become the film that collects the most in the shortest time since the start of the pandemic, and it is also Sony’s production that has reached the fastest revenue of 1,000 million dollars since it did so in 2015. Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

At the American box office of the Christmas weekend, behind Spiderman the other two films are far behind more views: Sing 2, with 23 million dollars and The Matrix Resurrections with $ 12 million.

The kings man with 6.3 million dollars and American underdog with 6.2 they are in fourth and fifth place, while the new adaptation of West side story, Directed by Steven Spielberg, it still hasn’t taken off, ranking sixth with $ 2.8 million. this weekend.

Globally, Spiderman clearly leads the box office followed by two Chinese productions (The Battle of Lake Changjin Y Hi Mom) and the James Bond movie No time to die, as well as the ninth installment of Fast & furious.

