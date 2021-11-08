Soon the Marvel Spider-Woman character will make the leap to the cinema, but…. In which Cinematic Universe will it be?

Marvel studios he is trying to recover as many heroes as possible to include them in his Cinematic Universe. But how Venom (2018) was a tremendous hit with $ 856 million at the box office, Sony decided to stick with these characters on his own. Now, as they have new deals with Disney they want to go back to the original idea of ​​unifying everything. So you have to know what will happen to Morbius, Kraven, Spider-Woman and the rest of the heroes and villains that belong to the stories of Spider-man and that may arrive soon.

Now they are preparing a movie of Spider-Woman / Jessica Drew who will direct Olivia wilde. Apparently this character will belong to the Marvel Studios Cinematic UniverseSo they might even feature her in another installment before she makes her solo film debut.

At first, Olivia wilde always spoke of his project as an independent film as happened to the first installment of Venom. But it seems that things have changed and she is not going to miss the possibility of using characters from the catalog of Marvel studios.

Hero or villain?

In the comics, Spider-Woman / Jessica Drew She received radiation as a child and to cure her they gave her an arachnid serum-based treatment. But this caused her to lose her memory as an adult and gain amazing powers. She often uses her abilities to her own advantage, in fact she came to work alongside HYDRA spying on SHIELD. But over time she became a hero and fought alongside the Avengers.

As we already know, the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe usually changes the origin of the characters with respect to the comics. Still, his story would be quite interesting to bring to the big screen without much alteration.

Hopefully they will give us more details about Spider-woman and so we will know when it will debut in Marvel studios. Meanwhile, we can see the rest of the installments of this Cinematic Universe in the Disney Plus streaming platform.