In 2016 Peter parker of Tom holland debuted in Marvel studios in Captain America: Civil War, later starred in his own movie titled Spider-Man: Homecoming and it was also a fundamental part of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). The last time we saw him was in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and now everything is ready for his epic return in Spider-Man: No Way Home on Christmas 2021.

Now Sony has released a promotional video for the character that includes footage from his first two solo films. But what stands out the most is that it is also announced that the best is yet to come, in clear reference to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Here we leave the video to you:

What will the third movie be about?

For now, we are still waiting for the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home so they can give us more details about the movie. So we can only be guided by rumors and information that have jumped on the Internet. But we know that this story will link directly to Spider-Man: Far From HomeTherefore Peter Parker will be in serious trouble because Mysterio accused him of his death and also revealed his true identity to the world. Luckily he will have the help of Doctor Strange, although things will get even more complicated when he has to face some classic Marvel Studios villains.

The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Tony Revolori, JK Simmons, Angourie Rice, Alfred Molina, Jacob Batalon, Harry Holland, Christopher Cocke, JB Smoove, Hannibal Buress and Martin Starr. Also supposedly we will also see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, which will be a real madness at the “multiverse” level.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 17, 2021.