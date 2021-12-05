The magical part of the Marvel universe is covered by the Doctor Strange, known character for his great powers and abilities. However, now there is no one who protects us against mystical effects because the Doctor Strange has died. It is not yet known very well to what extent this will affect and what will be the tragic consequences that will occur in the next Marvel comics.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the person who is in charge of assuming the role of Spider-man at present it is none other than Ben reilly. While having a strong discussion with Felicia hardy in the bed of Peter parker received the news related to the death of Doctor Strange. Being aware that he could die at some point, Doctor Strange He recorded a kind of astral projection as a safe conduct and a warning if something bad happened to him. And go if it has served.

This recording as a hologram (although in reality it is an astral projection of itself) is what they received Reilly and Hardy when they were warned that the dimensions were collapsing and about to collide with each other. For this reason, he asks the duo for help so that they immediately go to the Sanctum sanctorum and thus be able to help in the epic fight with his companions Avengers and other Marvel heroes tied with magic.

Either way, all the problems to be found Spider-man and Black cat in the Sanctum Sactorum it must be resolved as soon as possible since its development will be carried out in just one number. In addition to two more issues from the main story of Death of Doctor Strange, Spider-Man / Black Cat, White Fox, Blade, X-Men / Black Knight and Bloodstone are some of the comics linked to this mini-event that will have a place with greater or lesser consequences.



From the beginning the comic of The Death of Doctor Strange as a very good and interesting proposal that would address the way in which the Marvel universe would face such a great loss. The Death of Doctor Strange: Spider-Man # 1 Already on sale.