A few days ago Square Enix revealed the first official image of the Spider-Man that will be coming soon in the form of DLC to Marvel’s Avengers. Although the company acknowledged some time ago that Marvel’s Avengers was disappointing, it seems that they continue to bet on releasing content in their title, and that is why this new Spider-Man comes to the ranks of superheroes available within the title. Now Square Enix has confirmed what the character’s dynamics will be, and will not have story missions.

This was announced by the gameplay director, Philippe Therien, during an interview with porter IGN. Here, Therien detailed that the company did it for the sake of Marvel’s Avengers players. Account that «we want to put our effort into content that everyone can enjoy, so we decided to invest a lot of our energy in the Klaw raid that will arrive at the same time«. Also, continue with «it really was an easy decision for us. Spider-Man can play all the content, but then we release content that is good on all platforms. It really was a decision that has been like this from the beginning«.

If you haven’t heard, This new Spider-Man DLC will only be available to PlayStation players. Therefore, Square Enix did not want to invest too much energy in content that only a small part of the users would be able to enjoy. Nevertheless, Spider-Man will be able to play all the content that we know of the gameso you still have reasons to get hold of it.

Marvel’s avengers is available now at PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Stadia and PC. The title is also available on Xbox Game Pass, according to its managers announced a few months ago, so if you want to play it without paying the full price, we recommend you get a subscription to the Microsoft service.