Spider-Man will have no history in Marvel's Avengers

Today the first Spider-Man gameplay was released on Marvel’s avengers, and here something the fans feared was confirmed. While Kate Bishop, Hawkeye and Black Panther joined this game alongside a campaign that substantially expands the story, the arachnid will not have something like that.

According to IGN, Spider-Man will not have a series of operations focused on presenting us with a unique story. Instead, this character will only have a couple of audios and illustrations focused on offering a bit of context in Marvel’s avengers. Nevertheless, the presence of this character will not have some kind of repercussion in the continuous narrative that this game has tried to create in the last year.

Philippe Therien, gameplay director for this game, has revealed in an interview with IGN that this is because the team preferred to focus on the first raid of Marvel’s avengers. This was what was commented on the matter:

“We want to put our efforts into content that everyone can enjoy, so we decided to devote much of our energy to the Klaw foray that is coming at the same time.”

Along with the arrival of Spider-Man on November 30, Marvel’s avengers You will also receive Discordant Sound, the raid that will culminate the story of War for Wakanda, and which will be available to all players, regardless of their platform.

You can learn more about all the content that will come to Marvel’s avengers at the end of the month here. In the same way, here you can check the gameplay of Spider-Man in this game.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, a disappointment. Yes OK Marvel’s avengers it has several flaws, its story is not one of them. In this way, it is sad to see that a character as beloved as Spider-Man only comes to this world and that’s it.

