J. Jonah Jameson is the editor of the Daily Bugle newspaper and an avowed enemy of Spider-Man and we can already read his editorial.

Character J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) debuted in Marvel studios in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, (2019) also the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) will begin just when they are revealing that under the hero’s mask is Peter Parker (Tom Holland). This will cause the young man’s life to change a lot and that is why he asks for help from the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Now we can read the full editorial from the editor of the Daily Bugle:

“Maniac. Threat. Mystery? Nothing more! That’s it, real Buglers! Ever since the masked marauder disguised as Spider-Man hung with impunity over the streets of our city – without a permit, I should add – and took the law into his own network. We really work tirelessly to unmask the myth and reveal the truth. And now we have Peter Parker. He’s just a kid.

And now that the coward has been unmasked … Will he fulfill his civic duty and answer for his heinous crimes? Will he use his great power to join the police? The fire department? Will Peter Parker take responsibility for the vandalism and destruction of property that those powers have left in their wake? Do not make me laugh!

Parker wore a mask because he refuses to answer for his actions. He kept his identity hidden because he sees himself above the law. But if the Constitution does not allow citizens to vote until they have reached the age of 18 … Why would we continue to let a child decide who is saved and who is guilty?

We know you’ve made mistakes before. Ask Quentin Beck. Oh wait, you can’t! Because Spider-Man killed him!

So if you don’t want to be the next, dear reader, join me in this call to the unmasked monster in the red underpants: Peter Parker, we are the public and we will be your judge and jury. Call the info line, folks. Let Parker know that you are being watched.

J. Jonah Jameson, Editor-in-Chief ».

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 16, 2021. The rest of the films of Marvel studios in which you have participated Tom holland they are in the Disney Plus streaming platform.