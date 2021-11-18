Spider-Man trailer signals return of two actors

After months of speculation, yesterday the second trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which confirmed the return of several classic villains. As with these types of advancements, multiple versions were available for different regions, and the preview that reached Brazil features a shot that points to the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

POSSIBLE SPOILERS BELOW.

The new trailer confirmed the return of Electro, Sandman, Lizard, the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus, with all the original actors reprising their roles. However, there was no sign of Maguire or Garfield. Well, maybe yes. In the advance of Brazil, you can clearly see the Lizard being hit by … apparently nothing.

#SpiderManNoWayHome fans think they edited Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield out of this shot where Lizard gets punched by seemingly no one. pic.twitter.com/3nl7EbAYMc – Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) November 17, 2021

This is clearly a change that took place in editing. When the movie arrives we will be able to clearly see who hits the Lizard. The most striking theory of the moment is that Maguire or Garfield were edited from this scene. This would not be news, as this has happened with previous Marvel teasers.

However, the possibility that some other character is going here is not ruled out either. We can only wait until next December 17 to have an answer to each and every one of our questions. However, remember that the appearance of these two actors has been denied on multiple occasions.

In related topics, you can see this full trailer here. In the same way, these were the best memes that this trailer left us.

Editor’s Note:

While it’s fun to theorize, it’s best to keep our expectations low. The appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield is not certain. Let’s just hope this is a good conclusion to this interpretation of the beloved character from the comics.

Via: Binge Watch This