Highly Anticipated by Hollywood and the Film Industry and Postponed by the Covid-19 Pandemic, the film is only surpassed by “Avengers: Endgame” (357 million dollars) and “Avengers: Infinity War” (258 million) in the annals of the best releases, according to the specialized site Box Office Mojo.

It is also the best release ever made by Sony studios, according to the Deadline website.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home“It is the third film in which British actor Tom Holland plays the very popular Spiderman.

Previous episodes, in which the red and blue suit was worn by Tobey Maguire and later by Andrew Garfield, had also smashed the box office.

The story begins where “Far From Home” left off in 2019, with a Spider-Man whose true identity, Peter Parker, is publicly revealed by the villain Mysterio.

The high school student desperately tries to return to anonymity with the help of another Marvel character, Doctor Strange, played by the no less popular Benedict Cumberbatch.

The other films of the weekend were far behind.

Disney’s animation, “Encanto, the Fantastic Madrigal Family,” jumped from third to second, grossing $ 6.5 million over the weekend, for a total of $ 81.5 million since its premiere a month ago.

The film, whose music was composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, follows the adventures of an ordinary teenager, Mirabel, born into a family in which each member is endowed with magical powers, in the heart of the mountains of Colombia.

Third came “West Side Story,” Steven Spielberg’s remake of the 1961 cult musical that topped the box office at its premiere last week with $ 3.4 million.

In fourth place was “Ghostbusters: The Legacy,” also with $ 3.4 million over the weekend and $ 117 million in five weeks in theaters.

Another weekend premiere, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro’s new film “Nightmare Alley,” took fifth place, with $ 3 million, despite a dream cast of Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Willem Dafoe. .