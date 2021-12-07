Spider-Man Remastered to receive new No Way Home costumes

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, which is only available through the Ultimate Edition from Miles Morales, you will receive two new suits taken directly from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Insomniac Games He confirmed this news and showed us what these outfits will look like in-game.

For starters, we have the new red, blue, and gold suit we’ve seen numerous times in the trailers, as well as the black with gold perfect for stealth. Both of them will be free and will be available from next December 10. Just to clarify, these two new suits will not make it to the version of PS4 of the game, just for the PS5.

Remember that Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters next December 15. In case you missed it, here you can take a look at his new trailer.

Editor’s note: It’s certainly amazing to see all the support Spider-Man has received on PlayStation. Despite being simple suits, it is clear that Insomniac has strived to keep this game relevant three years after its release, and hopefully the same will be the case with its sequel.

Source: Insomniac Games