Cinemex Y Cinépolis have begun with the exhibition in their cinemas of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a franchise that comes with a feature film full of scenes, in which it is expected to see the three actors who have given life to history throughout these years.

As part of the delivery, the emergence of spoilers has become a trend and how fans even said goodbye to Twitter, to avoid finding out about them before seeing the tape in theaters, where the chains that we mentioned at the beginning of this note starred in negative trends, due to failures that they registered at the time, when they launched the pre-sale of tickets for the tape.

The first spoiler recorded in a Cinemex

This Wednesday, the same day that the film Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in Mexican cinemas, the first spoiler was revealed on video, where a fan of the saga shows how the film starts.

“This video was released this morning by the controversial online newspaper elclarin.net, friends have already seen it, irrefutable proof that Spider-Man was responsible for the brutal death of Mystery (…) Interdimensional who gave his life protecting our planet and who will undoubtedly go down in history as the best superhero of all time ”, you hear the dialogue of the popular character of JJ Jameson in a voice-over, as the curtain of Marvel studios with which Marvel tapes traditionally start.

The spider man franchise has been the subject of spoilers and advances, which have shown how this film looks and the plot with which Marvel has consolidated the segment of films based on superhero plots.

This even led fans of the story to say goodbye to social networks to avoid, they said, learning about advances of the film and being able to enjoy it in movie theaters.

Aki we walk in the cinema uncle mex watching the one of the spider man 🍿🌭🥳🤭 pic.twitter.com/ih06bdvHAU – victor rios (@ sanmanuelcasin0) December 15, 2021

