The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home is the biggest blockbuster of 2021 and since the pandemic began.

In just 10 days, the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home It has raised more than 1,054 million dollars and that is a real outrage. Especially because of the world situation and that it has not reached China, a country that could add some 200 or 300 million dollars to the figure obtained.

For now it is not known what will be the ceiling of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it is clear that this Christmas will continue to get more money, because there is little competition and also people go several times to the cinema to see it. Since the first experience is very enjoyable, but in a second viewing you can see many more details and hidden references.

Matrix Resurrections disappoints at the box office.

While Spider-Man: No Way Home is exceeding 1 billion, the movie Matrix Resurrections has obtained a slightly low figure since its premiere, since so far they have only raised 69 million dollars, probably due to having made one premiere at a time in HBO Max and that also is not receiving the best reviews. That is why in the United States it has been surpassed by Sings! two, the new installment of animation by cute animal artists. While another little disappointment has been The King’s Man: The First Mission, since it has only obtained 16 million dollars. But luckily there are still many countries that have not been released and that surely can do very well in the coming weeks.

Have you seen Spider-Man: No Way Home? Did you like it as much as we did? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. In addition, it must be remembered that the rest of the deliveries of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe where it appears Tom holland are available in the Disney Plus streaming platform.