Spider-Man No Way Home will have a new trailer before its premiere

To increase the excitement for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony Pictures has announced the release of a final trailer a few days after the premiere of the new Spidey film in theaters.

If two previews of Spider-Man: No Way Home do not seem enough to you, prior to the premiere of the third film of the wall-crawler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a third and final trailer will arrive.

According to the British Board of Film Certification, in the United Kingdom, the third trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released on December 15, just when some regions such as the United Kingdom and Mexico receive this film in the cinemas.

One of the objectives of Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios in this third trailer is to promote the film among viewers who are not yet convinced to go to see the film in theaters, as well as increase the hype among already enthusiastic fans.

Although this third trailer could reveal details of the plot that Sony and Marvel have jealously kept secret, this to prevent further leaks on social networks before the day of the premiere in the United States.

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange )

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the interpreter of Peter Parker / Spider-Man.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 15, 2021 in theaters of the Mexican Republic.

